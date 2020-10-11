Priyanka Vadra Sets Up Committee To Probe Assault On Congress' Tara Yadav, 2 Suspended

Taking action over the physical assault on Congress leader Tara Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday, has set up an inquiry committee to probe into the incident. The party has suspended two workers - Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthvar - and has asked the committee to submit a report within 2 days. The woman politician - Tara Yadav was manhandled at a party meeting in UP's Deoria when she questioned the party's decision to field Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi in the upcoming by-polls.

Congress sets up committee to probe 'thrashing'

On Saturday, a shocking video from Congress party's meeting at Deoria showed Tara Yada being manhandled by netas at the meeting, while one man is seen hitting her on the head as she says something. Speaking to a Republic TV, Tara Yadav claimed that the ticket was given to a member who is "a rapist." As she raised her voice before AICC Secretary Sachin Naik that the ticket was to the wrong man and "this will spoil the image of the party, she was beaten up. Tara Yadav said she has filed an FIR against the party workers who thrashed her during the meeting.

Congress' Tara Yadav manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria.(10.10)



She says,“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action” pic.twitter.com/MYYp8k1GLX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2020

Speaking on the issue, she said, "I cannot stand this. I have been serving the Congress for over four years and will continue to do so. I cannot see a rape accused receiving the ticket," adding, "Our party leaders have been fighting rapists in Hathras and at the same time, a rapist is being given the ticket in Deoria. What kind of message does this give to the nation? I request the leaders to withdraw the ticket and give to any other eligible candidate. Giving a ticket to Mukund Bhaskar is unjust to womanhood."

NCW takes cognizance

Reacting to the issue, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said that she will be taking cognizance of the issue." How all these sick minded people come in politics...??" she asked on Twitter. Taking a stab at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or Sonia Gandhi, she added, " No, I am not seeking an apology from any political leader. I don't want to play any politics. One woman is sitting at the helm of affairs, she should take cognisance of the matter as a woman should stand next to another woman."

