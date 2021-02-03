'Propaganda To Destabilize Country Won't Be Accepted': UP CM Yogi Hits Out At Rihanna & Co

Responding to international personalities wading into the farmers' stir, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the ongoing agitation is India's internal matter and 'spreading propaganda to destabilize the country' will not be accepted. The Uttar Pradesh CM highlighted that the Indian government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has already held 11 rounds of discussions with the protesting farmers and will continue to resolve the issue. Global personalities including pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg sparked controversy on Tuesday as they expressed support for the ongoing farmers' movement in India.

Sharing a news report over the farmers' protest, Rihanna had tweeted, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest." Reacting to the same, CM Adityanath tweeted, "This is our internal matter, and we will resolve it by negotiating with our peasant brothers, but India will not accept any act done by foreign powers to destabilize the nation by spreading propaganda for vested interests."

लोकतंत्र में सभी को अपनी बात रखने का अधिकार है, किसान बिल को लेकर कतिपय संगठनों द्वारा दर्ज किए गए विरोध के लिए आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में भारत सरकार 11 बार किसानों से वार्ता कर चुकी है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 3, 2021

MEA quashes foreign meddling

Following Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris also expressed their support for the farmers' cause in India. The meddling of global personalities in India's internal matters forced the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue a statement and quash the propaganda. In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court has already stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the impasse between the protesting farmers and the Union government. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario. To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. It called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

