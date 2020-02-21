The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Puducherry Minister To File A Case Against LG Bedi For Her 'habit' Of 'creating Hurdles'

Politics

Puducherry Minister MK Rao announced that he will file a case against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for her alleged 'habit' of creating hurdles for ministers

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Puducherry

On Friday, Puducherry Minister MK Rao announced that he will soon file a case against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for her alleged 'habit' of creating hurdles for elected Puducherry ministers. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi who has been at loggerheads with the Puducherry government led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has now been accused by a minister of 'stopping' various projects for the Yanam district and 'curtailing' powers of the elected ministers. 

Read: Puducherry CM's Own Cong MLA Raises Black Flag, Meets L-G Kiran Bedi To Complain About Him

Read: Puducherry assembly passes resolution against CAA, despite obligation from LG Kiran Bedi

Tussle between Puducherry CM and Bedi

Puducherry has witnessed multiple conflicts between Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi since 2016 on various governance and administration issues. In December 2019, Chief Minister Narayanaswamy had presented a detailed memorandum to the President urging him to remove Kiran Bedi as Lt Governor, stating she has been “impeding” implementation of various welfare measures made by the cabinet.

The tussle between the two parties had escalated after Bedi rejected the government's numerous proposals to open casinos, lotteries,and breweries to earn more revenue, saying they are considered against the spiritual ethos and social fabric of Puducherry. The Puducherry CM has stated that she has been constantly trying to run a 'parallel government' in the Union Territory. 

Read: 'A sensitive L-G's office does not suit the Puducherry CM': Kiran Bedi on plea against her

Read: Kiran Bedi says CM making incorrect statements on SEC's appointment

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
RJD SNUBBED?
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT