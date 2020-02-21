Puducherry Minister To File A Case Against LG Bedi For Her 'habit' Of 'creating Hurdles'

On Friday, Puducherry Minister MK Rao announced that he will soon file a case against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for her alleged 'habit' of creating hurdles for elected Puducherry ministers. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi who has been at loggerheads with the Puducherry government led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has now been accused by a minister of 'stopping' various projects for the Yanam district and 'curtailing' powers of the elected ministers.

Read: Puducherry CM's Own Cong MLA Raises Black Flag, Meets L-G Kiran Bedi To Complain About Him

MK Rao,Puducherry Minister: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has a habit of curtailing powers of elected ministers&creating hurdles for welfare projects here. She stopped various projects meant for Yanam. So,I consulted law experts & concluded that soon I am going to file case against her. pic.twitter.com/5rW0Ini65l — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Read: Puducherry assembly passes resolution against CAA, despite obligation from LG Kiran Bedi

Tussle between Puducherry CM and Bedi

Puducherry has witnessed multiple conflicts between Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi since 2016 on various governance and administration issues. In December 2019, Chief Minister Narayanaswamy had presented a detailed memorandum to the President urging him to remove Kiran Bedi as Lt Governor, stating she has been “impeding” implementation of various welfare measures made by the cabinet.

The tussle between the two parties had escalated after Bedi rejected the government's numerous proposals to open casinos, lotteries,and breweries to earn more revenue, saying they are considered against the spiritual ethos and social fabric of Puducherry. The Puducherry CM has stated that she has been constantly trying to run a 'parallel government' in the Union Territory.

Read: 'A sensitive L-G's office does not suit the Puducherry CM': Kiran Bedi on plea against her

Read: Kiran Bedi says CM making incorrect statements on SEC's appointment