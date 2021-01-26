Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Denounces Farmer Rally Violence, Issues 'vacate Delhi' Appeal

On Tuesday, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh condemned the violence during the farmers' tractor rally against the three agrarian laws in the national capital. According to him, the violence by a section of the protesters has the potential of negating the goodwill generated by the peaceful stir. Acknowledging the statement of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha dissociating itself from the violence, he called upon "genuine farmers" to vacate Delhi and return to the borders.

Earlier in the day, Singh had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the demands of farmers. He maintained that The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are against federalism as agriculture is a state subject under Schedule 7 of the Constitution. The violence perpetrated by the protesters comes at a juncture when the implementation of the three laws has been stayed by the Supreme Court.

Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 26, 2021

Violence breaks out during tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm.

However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. Speaking to the media, Delhi Police Joint CP Shalini Singh revealed that some of the farmers had attacked police personnel.

