Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Emphasises 'India Must Realize That China Cannot Be Trusted'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during a live session on social media spoke about the tensions between India and China. He stated that it was rightly decided to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, he highlighted that "India must realize that China cannot be trusted." He further stated that the Indian Army should be allowed to engage with weapons at the LAC if they are attacked by China.

On Friday, June 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting to discuss the issues between India and China. Some political leaders had also created a furore over not being invited.

Read: At PM’s all Party meet on LAC standoff, Sonia Gandhi poses 7 questions to the government

PM Modi's statement

PM Modi on Friday during the all-party meeting said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also stated that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction. Further, he said that due to the newly built road at the LAC, increased patrolling, vigilance has increased and that 'one could not move an inch towards India's borders, without their knowledge'.

Read: Centre hits out at 'mischievous interpretation' of PM Modi's comments on LAC faceoff

India-China face-off

As many as 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred during a violent face-off between India and China while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. According to the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. As per the US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese soldiers have been killed.

Read: Galwan Valley face-off: BJP slams 'rabble rousing' Oppn for criticising PM Modi's actions

Read: Capt Amarinder Singh calls for strong Indian response to repeated incursions by China