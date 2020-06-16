Capt Amarinder Singh Calls For Strong Indian Response To Repeated Incursions By China

Expressing anger over the violent clash in Ladakh’s Galway Valley, which led the Indian Army to lose three brave officers, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday called for a strong response from the Government of India to the repeated violations by the Chinese.

While it was important to defuse the tensions at the border, and India was not in favour of war, Captain Amarinder said the country could not afford to show weakness at this time and needed to take a strong stand to deter the Chinese from any further intrusions and attacks on its territories and men.

The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020

It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief. (2/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020

READ: India-China faceoff: Martyred colonel part of negotiation team; Def Min to brief PM at 3pm

Three Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. As per sources, no firing took place. Senior military officials of the two nations are currently meeting to defuse the tension. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Later, Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest development.

READ: India-China Violent Standoff: Raksha Mantri meets CDS, Chiefs & EAM; will brief PM

China issues statement

China has issued a statement responding to the violent standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) late on Monday evening. "Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes," Chinese foreign ministry was quoted saying by Chinese state-owned news portal.

Further, the Chinese foreign ministry said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation."

READ: Indian Army Colonel & two Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at Ladakh

READ: India-China Violent Faceoff: China issues statement; claims 'consensus' violated at LAC

