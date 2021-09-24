Punjab CM Channi Summoned To Delhi Again By Cong High-command After Hours Of Marathon Meet

The newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is getting a taste of the responsibilities of a chief minister, as he is continuously on the run to form a stable government. Channi, who had just returned to Punjab hours ago after continuously holding meetings with Congress High Command in Delhi to decide over the re-jigged cabinet, has been summoned again for another round of meeting in Delhi. On Friday, Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi called CM Channi back to the national capital to discuss the state affairs, just hours after his previous meeting. As per the reports, CM Channi had handed over the list of the members he wants in his cabinet to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who would make the final call.

The speculations are also rife that the PPCC chief Sunil Jhakar is being asked by Rahul Gandhi to take a seat in the new Congress government in Punjab. However, Jhakar, who was expected to take over CM’s chair after Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation, denied the opportunity. Despite his disinterest in being a member of the cabinet, he congratulated Channi on taking over the role of head of Punjab and said that it was a watershed moment.

On Thursday, Channi had held discussions with Congress top brass - Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat, KC Venugopal regarding cabinet expansion. Channi finalised his council of ministers in the marathon meeting, which lasted till 2 am, but Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was missing from the meeting. Sources state that the Congress High Command had summoned Channi alone, amid backlash of Sidhu controlling Channi.

Channi finalises cabinet

As per sources, ministers from ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh's cabinet may be dropped amid souring relations between the Congress veteran and the Gandhi family. The 79-year-old ex-CM tweeted, "If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through!". He also accused Gandhi siblings' advisors of misleading them, adding that there is a limit to humiliation, and he could not have worked this way. Amarinder Singh has held a meeting with his loyalists vowing to oppose Congress' bid to put up Navjot Singh Sidhu as its CM face in 2022 polls.

Channi takes oath as Punjab CM

Congress High Command's pick 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and OP Soni(Hindu) took the oath. Channi, a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government, is a 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and a vocal critic of the ex-CM.



Image: Twitter/ Facebook/ @CharanjitChanni