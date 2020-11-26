Punjab CM Hits Back At ML Khattar, Says, 'Farmers Have To Be Convinced On MSP, Not Me'

Hitting back at the Haryana CM over the ongoing farmers' agitation, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh told ML Khattar that he should have 'tried to talk' to the farmers before the 'Dilli Chalo' march. The Punjab Chief Minister asserted that it is the farmers who need to be 'convinced' about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and not him. Singh's comments were in response to Khattar's challenge of quitting politics if there is any change in the existing rules of MSP.

"Shocked at your response ML Khattar Ji. It's the farmers who've to be convinced on MSP, not me. You should've tried to talk to them before their Dilli Chalo. And if you think I’m inciting farmers then why are Haryana farmers also marching to Delhi?" ANI quoted the Punjab CM.

The war of words on Twitter began on Thursday with the Punjab CM urging the BJP to direct their state government's to refrain from indulging in 'strong-arm tactics' against the farmers. Capt. Amarinder Singh was referring to the use of water cannons by Haryana Police to disperse farmers in Karnal proceeding towards Delhi to protest against the farm laws. The Punjab CM also claimed that farmers have been protesting in the state for two months without any problem and that the Haryana government is trying to provoke them by resorting to force. In response, CM Khattar alleged that he has been trying to reach out to his Punjab counterpart but he has only been 'tweeting and running away from talks'.

The Haryana Chief Minister also accused Capt Amarinder Singh of 'inciting innocent farmers' amid the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws implemented recently. "Time for your Lies, Deception and Propaganda is over - let the people see your real face. Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people - at least avoid cheap politics during the time of the pandemic," Khattar tweeted, in an unsparing attack on the Punjab CM.

While the duo engaged in a Twitter battle, dramatic scenes unfolded in Haryana as the farmers gathered for the 'Dilli Chalo' march on Thursday morning. The protesting farmers wreaked havoc as they attempted to remove the barricades set up by the police. In response, the police lobbed tear-gas. The crowd, however, responded by throwing the entire barricade off the bridge. Following that, as the police used lathis, the protesters who outnumbered the law enforcement, attempted to move the large trucks and tractors that have been parked on the bridge as a second level of barricading.

'Centre is ready for talks'

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Thursday said that the farmer unions should "drop the option of protesting" and consider holding talks with the Centre as it is "the only way through which the problems can be solved." The Agriculture Minister also hit out at the political parties "misleading" the farmers over the issue and said that "they won't be benefitted by this."

"Several talks have been held. We have invited them (Farmer Unions) for further talks on December 3. I would like to request all the farmer brothers and sisters that a solution will only be found through the medium of dialogue. The Central government is ready for talks with an open heart. The Farmer Unions should drop the option of protesting and come for talks. We will definitely talk and they are welcomed," the Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare said.

The Centre on Tuesday said it has invited farmer unions from Punjab for the second round of ministerial talks on December 3 to resolve differences over the new agriculture laws. The meeting comes after farmer leaders laid a condition for another central ministerial meeting while calling off their 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab on Monday and lifted the nearly two-month-long blockade, allowing resumption of only goods trains. Officials from food and agriculture departments of the Punjab government have also been invited for the talks. The first round of talks was held on November 13, but it remained inconclusive, with both sides sticking to their ground.

