Punjab Congress Chief In Rahul Gandhi's Circle But Not His Corner As MPs' Efforts Ignored

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi created a flutter by meeting President Ram Nath Kovind along with fellow Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday and submitting a memorandum which, the party claimed, has two crore signatures against the farm laws. While serious doubts have been raised over the veracity of the '2 crore' claim, the Congress was also plunged into controversy as it staged a protest outside the party headquarters after it was prevented from marching on Rashtrapati Bhawan en masse due to Section 144 being imposed at the location. Now, another row has been added to the list, and this one is completely internal.

'Shouldn't the MPs be approached and supported?'

The Punjab Congress chief shocked the party leadership while they were signing the memorandum on-farm laws. PCC chief Sunil Jakhar took on the party system and senior leaders on the issue of Congress MPs who are sitting on protest at Jantar Mantar, according to a report by news agency ANI.

After Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had finished speaking as the Congress leaders sat in a massive circle on the grounds of 24 Akbar Road, Jakhar raised his hand and he was given the mike to speak. He straightforwardly raised the issue of three-party MPs from Punjab who are sitting on dharna. The Punjab Congress chief accused the senior leaders of not approaching the protesting MPs. "The party is fighting for farmers but own MPs are not looked after. Other MPs from the party should have visited and supported them, but it didn't happen," he complained openly.

Jakhar's reaction seemed to come as a surprise to all the leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who were also sitting in the lawns, while all the MPs, CWC members and other senior leaders were signing the memorandum.

Jakhar likened the farmers' agitation with the Panipat War and said it can be called Sonipat War. "It's certain that party will win this battle, but what about the efforts of these MPs? Shouldn't they be approached and supported and if we can't then should they be asked to call off the protests?" he added. General secretary Organisation KC Venugopal assured that the MPs will be approached.

'There is no democracy in India': Rahul Gandhi

"I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws," said Rahul Gandhi. To a question from a journalist, the Congress leader said, "Democracy? Which country are you talking about? There is no democracy in India."

"There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality," he said on Delhi Police taking party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan. "PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat," he added, in views that were scorned at by the BJP dispensation.

