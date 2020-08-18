Hope SC Upholding Validity Of PM-CARES Fund Sends Out Message 'loud And Clear': MoS PMO

After the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM-CARES Fund for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the Government has issued its first response. MoS PMO Dr Jitrendra Singh said that SC "upheld the validity of PM Cares Fund and has refused to instruct Govt to transfer fund to NDRF. Hope that should send out a message...loud and clear."

'Hope that should send out a message'

Supreme Court of India upholds the validity of #PMCaresFund . Refuses to instruct Govt to transfer fund to NDRF . Hope that should send out a message...loud and clear. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya slamming the 'Lobby' said that it will be incensed at the idea of not being able to control "your donations anymore"

Expect another smear campaign against the Supreme Court after it refused to order transfer of #PMCares Fund to NDRF.



Lobby will be incensed at the idea of not being able to control your donations anymore, which will be used for the intended purpose and not for donations to RGF! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 18, 2020

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah said that voluntary contribution can always be made to the NDRF as there is no statutory bar under the Disaster Management Act. The verdict came on a PIL, filed by NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation, seeking a direction that all the money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the COVID-19 pandemic should be transferred to the NDRF.

The Centre had on March 28 set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected. The Prime Minister is the ex-officio chairman of the fund and the ministers of Defence, Home and Finance are its ex-officio trustees.

Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, BJP president JP Nadda slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the Centre had clamped down on transparency. Maintaining that the Wayanad MP's career is based on spreading fake news, he alleged that the Gandhi family appropriated a permanent position in the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Moreover, he added that money from the PMNRF was diverted into the trusts controlled by the Gandhi family.

The entire nation has full faith on the PM and his initiatives. This faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES.



Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 17, 2020

