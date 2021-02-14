Radikaa Sarathkumar To Join Husband's Samathuva Makkal Katchi Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar is all set to take the political plunge as she announced her plans to join her husband's Samathuva Makkal Katchi (SMK) before the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu. The Kollywood actor signed off from the shooting of a television serial 'Chitthi' & other mega serials and later announced her political plans via a video on social media. Radikaa revealed that she would join Sarathkumar's Samathuva Makkal Katchi as the outfit's chief General Secretary while also going on to explain the reasons for her sudden shift to politics.

Radikaa Sarathkumar explained that her company Radaan Mediaworks had suffered losses owing to the coronavirus pandemic and said that she will be juggling between politics and cinema. Calling politics an extension of social service, Radikaa Sarathkumar expressed her interest to pay her fans back for the love they showered on her via service to the people. BJP leader and fellow Kollywood actor Khushbu Sundar wished Radikaa luck for her future endeavors and noted that she would be missed on the television screens.

Samathuva Makkal Katchi has been an ally of the AIADMK and its chief Sarathkumar has been vocal in his support for the ruling party. However, recently Sarathkumar said that the call on the alliance with AIADMK for the upcoming polls would be taken after holding discussions with his party cadre. Further, Sarathkumar said that they were AIADMK's ally for now and that CM EPS was their effective leader.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

