Cong Scalded Over Sexist Attack On FM Sitharaman, Rahul Gandhi Backtracks To 'suit-boot'

After the Congress on Thursday faced a backlash from the BJP for its sexist jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioning her absence from the economy meet chaired by PM Modi, its former President has now targeted the Prime Minister by reverting to an old jibe.

Rahul Gandhi's "Suit Boot" jibe is back as the budget session of the Parliament is set to commence on January 31. Gandhi, on Friday, took a swipe at PM Modi, saying his "extensive" budget consultation is reserved only for his crony capitalist friends and the super-rich and not farmers, students, youth, women or the middle class.

'Modi's most extensive budget consultation ever'

Using the hashtag "SuitBootBudget" Gandhi alleged that Modi has no interest in views or voices of such people like farmers, students, employees and small businessmen.

Modi's "most extensive" budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends & the super rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, Govt & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle class tax payers. #SuitBootBudget pic.twitter.com/6VP2g9OyNT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 10, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's comments come a day after PM Modi met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts at Niti Aayog and called for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024. On Thursday, taking to Twitter, Congress party on its official handle asked how many men are needed to do a woman's job.

'Congress has lost the plot completely'

Responding on the Congress slur, Shaina NC of the BJP told Republic TV that the comment is "disgusting". "Are you suggesting that Nirmala Sitharaman is an incompetent FM. This type of language needs to be contempt. They have lost the plot completely."

FM sought advice from PMO

However, sources informed Republic TV that the Finance Minister had sought advice from the Prime Minister's Office and only after permission, she was absent from the meeting. As per news agency ANI, the Finance Minister met BJP office bearers, Spokespersons, Morchas and other party organizations at BJP office, on union budget consultations.

FM Smt. @nsitharaman having pre-budget consultation meetings with Party’s national office-bearers, spokespersons, Morcha members, departments, publications and think-tanks at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/sUi5Kjwons — BJP (@BJP4India) January 9, 2020

