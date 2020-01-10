The Debate
Cong Scalded Over Sexist Attack On FM Sitharaman, Rahul Gandhi Backtracks To 'suit-boot'

Politics

After Congress party's sexist remark at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioning her absence from economy meet, Rahul Gandhi has now targeted PM Modi

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rahul Gandhi

After the Congress on Thursday faced a backlash from the BJP for its sexist jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioning her absence from the economy meet chaired by PM Modi, its former President has now targeted the Prime Minister by reverting to an old jibe.

Rahul Gandhi's "Suit Boot" jibe is back as the budget session of the Parliament is set to commence on January 31. Gandhi, on Friday, took a swipe at PM Modi, saying his "extensive" budget consultation is reserved only for his crony capitalist friends and the super-rich and not farmers, students, youth, women or the middle class.  

'Modi's most extensive budget consultation ever'

Using the hashtag "SuitBootBudget" Gandhi alleged that Modi has no interest in views or voices of such people like farmers, students, employees and small businessmen.

Rahul Gandhi's comments come a day after PM Modi met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts at Niti Aayog and called for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024. On Thursday, taking to Twitter, Congress party on its official handle asked how many men are needed to do a woman's job.

'Congress has lost the plot completely'

Responding on the Congress slur, Shaina NC of the BJP told Republic TV that the comment is "disgusting". "Are you suggesting that Nirmala Sitharaman is an incompetent FM. This type of language needs to be contempt. They have lost the plot completely."

READ | Nirmala Missing: Cong makes a sexist jibe on FM Sitharaman's absence from economy meet

READ | Big pre-budget Niti Aayog meeting; PM Modi & Amit Shah meet top economists

FM sought advice from PMO

However, sources informed Republic TV that the Finance Minister had sought advice from the Prime Minister's Office and only after permission, she was absent from the meeting. As per news agency ANI, the Finance Minister met BJP office bearers, Spokespersons, Morchas and other party organizations at BJP office, on union budget consultations. 

READ | In pre-Budget meet, PM Modi seeks focused effort from all stakeholders towards $5 Tn goal

READ | Juhi Chawla hails PM Modi & BJP on CAA, Dalip Tahil calls JNU attack 'scripted'

