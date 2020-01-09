Nirmala Missing: Cong Makes A Sexist Jibe On FM Sitharaman's Absence From Economy Meet

In an attempt to target the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress party on Thursday questioned her absence from the economy meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, the grand-old party on their official handle asked how many men are needed to do a woman's job. This was an obvious reference to the Finance Minister's absence from the economic meet.

Responding on the Congress slur, Shaina NC of the BJP told Republic TV that the comment is "disgusting". "Are you suggesting that Nirmala Sitharaman is an incompetent FM. This type of language needs to be contempt. They have lost the plot completely."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to Nirmala Sitharaman over 'Nirbala' jibe in Parliament

FM sought advice from PMO

However, sources informed Republic TV that the Finance Minister had sought advice from the Prime Minister's Office and only after permission, she was absent from the meeting. Sources added that she was at another meeting. Moreover, sources informed that finance minter had met these people already in December. Additionally, as per news agency ANI, the Finance Minister met BJP office bearers, Spokespersons, Morchas and other party organizations at BJP office, on union budget consultations.

Delhi: Meeting of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was held with BJP office bearers, Spokespersons,Morchas and other party organizations at BJP office, on union budget consultations. Party Working President JP Nadda was also present (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/XDxJgUw38v — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

BJP fumes at Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Nirbala Sitharaman' attack; fires back

PM Modi, earlier in the day, met economists and experts at the Niti Aayog to discuss the state of economy and steps to be taken to revive growth which is estimated to drop to 5% during the current fiscal. Among others, the meeting is being attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers, besides Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant and other senior officials of the think-tank.

Alumni S Jaishankar & Nirmala Sitharaman condemn JNU violence; Cong demands resignation

Congress' Nirbala remark

Earlier, during the winter session of the Parliament, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made a personal remark against Finance Minister Sitharaman. Instead of holding a discussion over the economy, Chowdhury, resorted to attacking Nirmala Sitharaman herself. Chowdhury had said, "We respect you a lot. But looking at the circumstances, sometimes I feel like calling you 'Nirbala Sitharaman' (powerless) instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. Because you are in a Ministerial position but don't know if you can take the steps you want."

Congress makes personal remark on FM, calls Nirmala Sitharaman 'Nirbala' in Parliament