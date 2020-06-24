Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Govt Of 'unlocking' The COVID Pandemic, Petrol-diesel Prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Modi government over the increase in fuel prices and the mounting COVID-19 cases in the country, saying it has "unlocked" the coronavirus pandemic and petrol-diesel prices. Congress has been attacking the ruling government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices every day for the past 18 days after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi tagged a graph captioned, "coronavirus is not the only rising curve". The graph showed a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases and prices of petrol and diesel after the lockdown.

READ: Nadda slams Sonia Gandhi, asks why Congress CMs not rollling back petrol prices

Nadda Slams Sonia Gandhi

BJP President JP Nadda criticised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to intervene and roll back the hike in petrol prices. Nadda said that Gandhi wrote a letter to the Centre, but did not write one to Congress-ruled states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, etc.

"Sonia Gandhi said that we have increased petrol prices. She wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back recent fuel price hikes. She did not ask Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan chief Ministers to rollback the prices. Is this the way of politics? Your Chief Ministers have increased the price of petrol in their states. They are not abiding by your suggestions. You are writing to PM Modi," said JP Nadda while addressing BJP's Uttar Pradesh Jan Samvad digital rally.

READ: Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Raj CM's demand to make Rahul Gandhi Congress chief

Petrol-Diesel Hike

Diesel price on Sunday hit a fresh record high after rates were hiked by 60 paise per litre while petrol price was up 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in 15 days to Rs 8.88 a litre and Rs 7.97 respectively.

Meanwhile, price of petrol in the national capital was hiked to Rs 79.23 per litre from Rs 78.88, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 78.27 a litre from Rs 77.67, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

READ:Petrol rate hiked 20 paise, diesel 55 paise, in 17th consecutive price hike

READ: '70 years in one line': Congress 'Coward Committee' faux pas catches Kapil Mishra's eye