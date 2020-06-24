'70 Years In One Line': Congress 'Coward Committee' Faux Pas Catches Kapil Mishra's Eye 

BJP leader Kapil Mishra took a dig at Congress over a mistake in its recent tweet in which the party issued a statement on the prevailing situation in India. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday tweeted its statement on various issues in the country, including the Coronavirus crisisr, rise in fuel prices and the LAC clash with China. However, the word ‘Kaarya’ (Working) in Hindi was misspelled as ‘Kaayar’ (Coward) in the tweet, making it ‘Congress Kaayar Samiti’.

READ | Congress Behaving Irresponsibly, Weakening Soldiers' Morale: BJP Chief Nadda

Pointing out the error, Kapil Mishra said the party has described 70 years of Congress history in a single line - ‘Congress Coward Committee’.

READ | Nadda Slams Sonia Gandhi, Asks Why Congress CMs Not Rollling Back Petrol Prices

Congress concerned over fuel price hike

Congress has expressed concerns over the successive hikes in the price of petrol and diesel that has increased economic burdens on common man during the lockdown period. In the letter to PM Modi, Interim President Sonia Gandhi questioned the ‘insensitive decision’ of the Government to increase petrol and diesel prices on no less than ten separate occasions.

READ | 'Correcting Things Done By Cong': MoS Home Targets Rahul Gandhi Over India-China Standoff

"Your government is seeking to earn an additional revenue of nearly Rs 2,60,000 crore by these ill-advised hikes in excise duty and increases in the petrol of diesel. As it is, people across the board are facing unimaginable hardships what to say of widespread fear and insecurity," the Congress chief said.

BJP President JP Nadda criticised Sonia Gandhi on her letter to PM Modi, saying that Gandhi wrote a letter to the Centre, but did not write one to Congress-ruled states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

READ | BJP Rebuts Cong's Attack On Centre As A 'launchpad' For Rahul Gandhi's 'falling Career'