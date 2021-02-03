Rahul Gandhi Ponders 'Dictators Named With M'; BJP Suggests 'Maino, Motilal' And More

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday posed a question as to why do so many dictators have names that begin with"M". He, however, did not elaborate on the context behind the tweet. "Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M? Marcos, Mussolini, Milosevic, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero," the Wayanad MP tweeted on Wednesday.

Responding to the Congress leader's tweet, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Patel said, "You must be upset about Motilal & Italy(Mussolini)!" In a tweet, the BJP leader said that "it is obvious since you are the leader of a party whose own members are demanding internal elections to ward off dictators."

"A veteran who was the voice of your party as LOP, been denied re-entry into the Rajya Sabha once he sought internal elections! Realise that times have changed and think of democracy, not dictatorship," he added.

It is obvious since you are the leader of a party whose own members are demanding internal elections to ward off dictators. https://t.co/PaakWOB9Nc — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) February 3, 2021

Realise that times have changed and think of democracy, not dictatorship. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) February 3, 2021

You forgot to add MAINO ! https://t.co/gdTh5NIbZq — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 3, 2021

Rahul Gandhi has been time and again slamming the Centre and its policies. Recently, he slammed the Central government after Twitter temporarily blocked accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' agitation on the direction of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). He has also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of planning to "handover India's assets to crony capitalist friends".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at Rahul Gandhi's claim that the Budget favours certain crony capitalists, saying Congress-ruled Kerala-government in the past had handed over a port in the state to the same businessman on an invitation basis.

(With ANI inputs)