Congress Releases 'trailer' Of Rahul Gandhi's Chat With Raghuram Rajan Amid Covid Crisis

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will initiate his series of dialogues with experts on economy and health amid the Covid crisis, with the first one being with former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan. The party will telecast the conversation through its social media platforms at 9 am.

'How much money will be taken to help the poor?'

Congress released a short video of the interaction in which Rahul Gandhi asked Raghuram Rajan, how much money will be taken to help the poor? In response to which Rajan says about Rs 65 thousand crore. Rahul asks Rajan that there are many questions in the minds of people about the virus and especially the economy, what is happening and what is going to happen?

Shri @RahulGandhi will be interacting with Former RBI Governor Dr. Raghuram Rajan on the critical issues related to COVID-19 and its economic impact.



Tune in tomorrow at 9am to watch this interaction on our social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/Bi1BEwY7gL — Congress (@INCIndia) April 29, 2020

Rahul Gandhi will also be later having dialogues with health experts on how to deal with the pandemic, besides talking to experts in different fields on the effect of the novel coronavirus, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday.

Recently during the press conference, Rahul Gandhi asked the Central government to create a plan after the lockdown and stated lockdown as a 'Pause Button'. Rahul has been consistently urging for active testing of corona and giving suggestions about the economy.

Raghuram Rajan ready to return

A few weeks back, Raghuram Rajan had expressed his willingness to come back to India and offer assistance in the country's fight against COVID-19. Speaking on TV over a range of issues including the global and Indian response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Rajan, who currently serves as the Katherine Dusak Miller Professor of Finance at the prestigious Chicago Booth School of Business in the US, went one step further from his recent assertion via a blog post that the government should call upon people with proven expertise and capabilities to help manage its response, and answered directly that he would come back if asked.

READ | 'Puducherry government is ready to gradually loosen curfew': CM Narayanasamy

READ | Covid death toll 60,000; Trump says will resume travelling for 'wild' campaign rallies

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus. So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health.

READ | J&K administration defends 4G ban in SC, says 'internet is not a fundamental right'

READ | PM Modi assures farmers of effective relief measures being taken by govt amid lockdown

(With agency inputs)