'Rahul Gandhi Sold India's Interest To China, Now He Wants To Weaken Army': Amit Malviya

In a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that the Congress leader "sold India's interest to China" during the UPA reign, when he signed an MoU with the CPC and received crores in donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

In his latest tweet, the BJP I-T chief claimed that under the United Progressive Alliance government, India’s overall trade deficit with China increased more than 33 times from $1.1 Billion in 2003-04 to $36.2 Billion in 2013-14.

After Rahul Gandhi signed a MoU and RGF received donations from China, India’s trade deficit with China, during UPA1, increased more than 17x, and 88% under UPA2.



Under the UPA, overall trade deficit with China increased 33x, i.e from $1.1 Bn in 2003-04 to $36.2 Bn in 2013-14. pic.twitter.com/XkIkTkHusS — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 25, 2021

"On the other hand, India under the NDA made significant progress in reducing the trade deficit (23% reduction from $63.1 Bn in 2017-18 to $48.7 Bn in 2019-20). Clearly, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi sold India’s interest to China and now he wants to weaken our Armed Forces," Malviya said in a subsequent tweet.

'Armed forces not required to guard borders': Rahul Gandhi

The BJP leader's allegation came in response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the armed forces are "not required to guard the borders" if India used its farmers and labourers to build the nation's economy. Making a push strikingly similar to PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the Congress leader said if India's weavers, farmers and labourers were strengthened then China would not dare enter India.

Earlier, Amit Malviya took a dig at Gandhi over his comments saying that the professor who was translating his speech at the event, "fainted and had to be taken to a nearby hospital."

Muhammed Imran, professor who was translating Rahul Gandhi's speech at the event, fainted and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.



Honestly, who would be able to stay the course after hearing such ridiculous ideas... pic.twitter.com/mL4oFA75F0 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 24, 2021

