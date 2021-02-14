Rahul Gandhi To Kick-start Congress Campaign In Poll-bound Assam On Sunday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch the party's election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam on Sunday. On his maiden to the state this year, Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Sivasagar.

Last month, Congress had announced the formation of a grand alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assam Assembly polls.

Ripun Bora, President, Assam Congress had said, "In upcoming Assam Assembly polls, Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist), CPI (Marxist-Leninist) and Anchalik Gana Morcha will fight together to oust BJP. We will keep our doors open for other regional and anti-BJP parties to join us."

Following the announcement, Congress in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh said the parties have come together to save the 'culture and identity' of the state from the 'divisive politics' of the BJP. He asserted that the alliance would win in the Assembly polls.

The elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are likely to be held in April-May this year, but the schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.

BJP confident of returning to power in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that his government has fulfilled all expectations of the people of the state and will come back to power after the assembly elections, likely to be held in March-April this year. During the last session of the present assembly, Sonowal expressed confidence that the ruling coalition will emerge victorious because of the "the good work" it has done in the last five years.

"The BJP is successful in fulfilling all expectations of the people of the state. We have worked hard and given equal respect to all people. We will come back again. Let us work together," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the achievements of the first BJP-led government in Assam and thanked the people of the state for their cooperation in all spheres. Sonowal asked his party's MLAs not to be sad for leaving the Assembly as they will again sit on the treasury bench after forming the next NDA government in the state within a few months

