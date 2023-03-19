The Delhi Police on Sunday reached the doorsteps of Rahul Gandhi to 'seek details' about victims of sexual harassment who had purportedly spoken to the Congress leader, police said. The conversation in question is one in which Gandhi, speaking in Srinagar in the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra alluded to, saying several women had spoken to him about incidents of sexual harassment. The police is said to have gone to meet Rahul Gandhi to gather more information about the claims made by these women. Rahul Gandhi made the speech after unfurling the tricolour at Lal Chowk on January 29.

The 52-year-old Wayanad MP, who has recently stoked controversy over his comments on Indian democracy in the United Kingdom, had said, "While I was walking, you must also have seen that several women were crying. Did you know why they were crying? Many of them were emotional and cried while meeting me."

"Many of them told me that they have been raped and molested. When I asked them, 'Should I inform this to the police?' They replied by mentioning that we're telling you but don't tell this to the police or else we will have more losses. This is the truth of our country. I can tell you even more such stories."

Over a month after he made the comment, the Delhi Police on March 16 sent a notice to the Congress leader seeking details of the victims who were sexually harassed. Sources say the Congress party hasn't replied to the notice yet. On Sunday, the Delhi police on Sunday arrived at the doorstep of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to talk to him about the details of the speech that he had made in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Congress needs more time to share details

The Special Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda, who led the team of Delhi police to land at the residence of former Congress chief, said, "We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we've asked for. Today we've served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it."

He also learned that Gandhi met several people during the 'unite India march' and he needs more time to compile all the information. Special CP (L&O) SP Hooda, mentioned, "Rahul Gandhi said it was a long yatra and he met many people and needs time to compile it. He has assured us that he will give the information soon and we will begin our proceedings as soon as we receive the information."

Congress loyalists slam BJP-led Centre

Senior Congress leader, Pawan Khera, slammed the Centre after the Delhi police action. He said, "Under which rule is the police coming to Rahul Gandhi’s residence to take details of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which got over 45 days back? The govt thinks whenever they want they can send the police to our residences?"

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over using the cops against the Congress party. He stated, "Without Amit Shah's order, it is not possible that police could show such audacity to enter the house of a national leader without any reason. Rahul Gandhi said that he has received the notice and he will reply to it but still, the police went to his house."