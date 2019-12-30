Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress Netas To Meet & Assist Families Of Anti-CAA Protest Casualties

As protests continue to rage across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appealed his party workers to meet the families of the people who have been "wounded and killed" while protesting against the CAA. He also urged them to provide the family of the victims all possible assistance. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Rahul Gandhi along with a video also said, "On Saturday I met the families of 2 young martyrs in Assam."

Across India, many young men & women have been wounded & even killed while protesting against the CAA.



I urge our Congress party workers to meet the victim’s families & provide them all possible assistance.



On Saturday I met the families of 2 young martyrs in Assam. pic.twitter.com/V1zggCTK7c — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2019

His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also been meeting families of victims in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police stopped Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's vehicle in Lucknow when she was going to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri who is in jail in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city.

Prashant Kishor questions Sonia's silence

Political strategist and JDU vice president Prashant Kishor on Monday questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi's silence on NRC and said, "My question and concern is that why is that the Congress President is not saying this officially that the NRC will not be allowed in Congress-ruled states?" He added, "If the Congress president gives one statement (on the NRC), it will bring clarity. Taking part in dharnas, demonstrations, that is all legitimate and valid, but why there is not even a single official statement coming from the Congress president on the issue is something beyond my understanding."

Nationwide protests have broken out over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. The BJP government has decided for an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to spread awareness about the amended Act.

