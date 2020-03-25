Railways Dedicated To Ensuring Essential Goods Reach Citizens: Piyush Goyal On Lockdown

Amidst the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi on Tuesday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal assured the citizens that the 'lifeline of India', the railways were working towards ensuring essential goods reach the citizens. Sharing a video on Twitter, Piyush Goyal showed how sacks of paddy were being loaded onto a freight train in Tamil Nadu ready to be transported across India.

Lifeline of India: Railways is dedicated to ensuring that essential goods reach all the citizens amidst #COVID19 lockdown.



🎥 Watch paddy being loaded into a freight train in Tamil Nadu, ready to be transported to different parts of the country. 🚃 pic.twitter.com/crp06ILuJC — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 25, 2020

'There is absolutely no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

