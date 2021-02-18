Railways Refutes Mamata's Claims On Attack On TMC Min: 'Law & Order A State Govt Subject'

Passing the buck back to the West Bengal government, Indian Railways on Thursday, stated that 'law and order is a state subject', while condemning the attack on Labour minister Jakir Hossain at Murshidabad's Nimtita Railway station. The Indian Railways stated that relief and rescue measures were immediately initiated tending to the 25 injured people including Hossain. Hossain and his retinue were attacked while boarding a train at Nimtita station to Kolkata by a crude bomb hurled at Hossain, on Wednesday night.

CM Mamata visits WB minister hurt in bomb blast; questions Railways & alleges conspiracy

Railways: 'State govt responsible'

#WATCH: WB Minister Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled a bomb at him at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad y'day.



Murshidabad Medical College Superintendent says that he's stable & out of danger, one hand & leg injured.



(Amateur video, source unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/ih7DLHAWLq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Bengal to witness clash of titans as Mamata and Amit Shah to address rallies in same district Thursday

While CM Mamata Banerjee has ordered the state CID to probe into the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) too has sought details from CID. Banerjee has alleged a conspiracy in the attack after visiting Jakir Hossain at Jangipur Super Specialty Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. While she said she would wait for the probe to ascertain the truth of who was behind the attack, she emphasised that the bomb attempt had taken place on Railway premises for which security falls under the purview of the Railway police and Central government and not the state police.

'There was no rail police and no lights. I don't know why Railways is not taking it seriously.' Mamata Banerjee also announced Rs 5 lakhs compensation for those who had lost their limbs in the attack.

WB Governor condemns on-camera bomb attack on Bengal min Hossain; insists CM Mamata acts

West Bengal Labour minister attacked

The attack had taken place on camera, while Hossain was seen walking towards a train for Kolkata from Nimtita station in Jangipur sub-division, surrounded by at least a dozen of his supporters when crude bombs were allegedly hurled at him. So far, the West Bengal police have informed that no arrest has been made after the incident. Attacks on political leaders have become a norm in Bengal which is set to go to polls in April-May.

While BJP claims nearly 200 of its party karyakartas have been killed in clashes with TMC cadre over the last few years, Left workers too have been caught in violent situations. Recently, TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was also allegedly attacked by TMC goons on Wednesday leaving Kolkata North president Shibaji Singha Roy seriously injured. The most high-profile attack was on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy when he visited Bengal in December.

In poll-bound West Bengal, Amit Shah offers prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha