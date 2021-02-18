WB Governor Condemns On-camera Bomb Attack On Bengal Min Hossain; Insists CM Mamata Acts

After West Bengal Labour Minister Jakir Hossain and his aides had a bomb hurled at them in a shocking on-camera attack while he was walking towards a station to board a train for Kolkata, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called the attempt on Hossain "reprehensible". He also expressed his concerns over the increasing number of political violence cases in the state and said it is time for the state police and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take required actions as per the law.

Attack on WB Minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad, reprehensible.



Concerned at increasing rise in violence that has no place in democracy.



Time @WBPolice @HomeBengal administration @MamataOfficial to act fast as per law. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 17, 2021

Jakir Hossain was seen walking on the platform of Nimtita station in the Jangipur sub-division while going to catch a train for Kolkata from Murshidabad. Then suddenly, amid the chants of his supporters, a bomb was hurled at him, leaving Hossain severely injured. There have been many other cases of political violence in the TMC-ruled state in the recent past, even outside the ruling party. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years. The minister, in this case, is now out of danger and his condition is stable. The CID is investigating the case.

WB Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

