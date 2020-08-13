Rajasthan BJP Calls Key Meet In Light Of Congress' 'ghar Wapsi' Ahead Of Assembly Session

The Rajasthan BJP has called for a Legislature Party meeting on Thursday at its Jaipur headquarters ahead of the Assembly session which is set to commence from August 14. According to sources, a meeting is being convened to discuss the current political situation in the state which witnessed a month of turmoil and ultimately resulted in the so-called 'ghar wapsi' of Sachin Pilot. Senior BJP leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Avinash Rai Khanna, V Satis Muralidhar Rao will join the meeting.

This also comes a day after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on exuded confidence in the opposition, in supporting the government in providing 'good governance.' According to him, this would prove to be beneficial for the people of the state. He stated that the session would focus on the COVID-19 situation and post-lockdown financial conditions.

I am sure, there will be support from ruling as well as opposition sides in providing good governance and this will give new confidence to the people in the state. #Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 12, 2020

Read: CM Gehlot Says Rajasthan MLAs Will 'forgive & Forget' Foul-tempered Tussle With Pilot Camp

Read: Sachin Pilot Defends Expressing Dissent Within Congress, Cites Party's 2013 Poll Debacle

Gehlot hits out at BJP

Throughout the political turmoil in the state, Gehlot regularly took potshots at the BJP for attempting to topple the Congress government alleging that a 'political conspiracy' was being unleashed by the saffron party after their success in Madhya Pradesh. Issuing his first response after Pilot's return, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the BJP stood 'exposed' and that his party will win the 2023 election.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot called on the need to 'save democracy' from the repeated attempts by forces across India to topple elected governments alleging that central agencies such as the ED, IT Department and the independence of the judiciary were being misused. Gehlot remarked that under the leadership of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress was striving towards 'saving the democracy', a part of which was the intransigence within the party which was also in the 'larger interest of the country.'

It is unlikely that the Congress will now move a motion of confidence in the assembly as all seems to be well within the party with the 'reconciliation' between Pilot and Gehlot. The assembly session in Rajasthan will begin tomorrow.

Read: Pilot Standoff & Rajasthan MLAs Hiding In Resort 'in Nation's Interest', Claims CM Gehlot

Read: Ashok Gehlot Confident Of Opposition's Support In Assembly Session; Silent On Trust Vote