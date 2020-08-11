Sachin Pilot Defends Expressing Dissent Within Congress, Cites Party's 2013 Poll Debacle

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Tuesday, ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot opined that airing views within the party cannot be perceived as a revolt. Pilot's sudden departure to Delhi along with 18 other Congress legislators on July 11 had led to a political crisis in Rajasthan. According to him, addressing genuine governance issues was critical to avoid Congress' 2013 election debacle where the party bagged only 21 seats in the 200-member Assembly. Maintaining that no one should have a problem with constructive suggestions, Pilot contended that Congress can win the next polls only on fulfilling the demands of the people.

Sachin Pilot remarked, "Airing your views within the party, addressing issues regarding governance is not a revolt. Wherever our MLAs are, we are all united. We don't want to be in a situation where we were last time when we were reduced to 21 seats. All legislators desire that we should win the election after three years. We can win only if we fulfill the people's demands. I don't think anyone should have a problem if constructive suggestions are given."

Watch the press conference here:

'Committed to people of Rajasthan'

Asserting that the legislators in his camp were loyal to the Congress party, the Tonk MLA clarified that he was not hankering after any post. At the same time, he stressed that the legislators who expressed their concerns should not face vendetta politics. Pilot assured that he shall extend all possible cooperation to the state government.

"Truth can be harassed but cannot be defeated. The truth is that all of us belong to the Congress party. We are 100% committed to the people of Rajasthan. I have never demanded any post from the party. I only told the party that the MLAs who have raised concerns should not face vendetta politics. Priyanka Vadra said that we are all members of the family. While there can be disagreement on ideology and style of functioning, there is no place for personal animosity in politics," the former Rajasthan Deputy CM opined.

He added, "Today, I am not in government. But this is my and the state's government. I wish that the government should do good work and be accountable. I am ready to extend all cooperation."

On this occasion, Pilot affirmed that he had performed every responsibility given to him with 100% dedication. Commenting on the harsh language used by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, he refused to issue a counter. At the same time, he highlighted that it was the duty of the CM to remove misgivings. He expressed hope that the situation would change in the future. The Pilot camp's reconciliation with Congress took place after the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday.

"I have not said this. He has said many things. I do not want to counter them. When I was the PCC chief, many people were aggrieved with me as well. As the head, you have to take everyone along with you. The tradition is that the responsibility of resolving the disagreement lies with the head. I think a lot will change in the future," the Tonk MLA said on Gehlot's use of harsh language.

