Rajasthan Crisis: 'BJP Exposed', Says Cong's Pawan Khera; Alleges Murder Of Democracy

Amid political chaos in Rajasthan, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday hit back at the BJP, saying that the latter's misdeeds in Rajasthan are all exposed now.

Addressing a press conference, through video conference in the national capital, he said that BJP's only grievance was while they were murdering democracy they got recorded.

"We all witnessed the daylight murder of democracy in Rajasthan. We all have seen that not only the new links but direct links of BJP are coming up in the state, exposing the party."

"The BJP in its press conference admitted of murdering democracy. Its only grievance was while they were murdering democracy they got recorded. But was that recording legal? It is like saying when a witness sees a murderer committing the crime, the later goes to the police asking whether former did not violate my privacy," he further said.

BJP Demands CBI Probe On Gehlot Govt For Phone Tapping After Cong Releases 'leaked Tapes'

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded a CBI inquiry on the phone taping after Congress released an audiotape alleging horse-trading attempts by the former. Patra asked the Ashok Gehlot government if orders were passed to tap the phones of all leaders in Rajasthan and are still going on? Demanding an inquiry amid the political chaos in the state, Patra distanced the BJP from the horse-trading charges and said that Congress has to answer as their CM and Deputy CM was not speaking to each other since a year.

Rajasthan political crisis

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators. Sources said that he had a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and had put out his grievances, while they also added that he met Jyotiraditya Scindia. Thereafter, Pilot and MLAs supporting him skipped two CLP meeting, following which Congress sacked him from the cabinet post and issued disqualification notices.

