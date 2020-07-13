Rajasthan Crisis: Setback For CM Gehlot As BTP Decides To Abstain In A Floor Test Scenario

In another setback for Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, the Bhartiya Tribal Party on Monday issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place. BTP, founded by Gujarat MLA Chhotubhai Vasava in 2017, had voted for the Congress party's candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls held in June. In the letter addressed to the MLAs, BTP national president Maheshbhai Vasava also stressed that they should not vote for Sachin Pilot or BJP either. He warned of disciplinary action if the MLAs violated the party whip.

This development comes even as sources revealed that only 84 out of 107 MLAs attended the Congress Legislative Party meeting held at Gehlot's residence earlier in the day. After the meeting, buses ferried the legislators to Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. As per sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra and former party president Rahul Gandhi are making last-ditch attempts to placate Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

CLP passes resolution

The Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The legislators also reposed faith in the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Recalling the "revolutionary" and "historic" decisions taken by the Gehlot government in the last one and a half years, the legislators reiterated their commitment to continue on this path.

Lashing out at BJP for trying to destabilise the state government via horsetrading, the resolution contended that this was an insult to the mandate given by 8 crore residents of Rajasthan. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. This is being perceived as a categorical warning for Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, who stayed away from the CLP meeting.

Crisis in Rajasthan Congress

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources stated that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

