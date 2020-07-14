First Invitation For Sachin Pilot To Join The BJP Comes From Former Congress Leader

As speculations course through the political field on what Sachin Pilot's next move could be, the first invitation from the BJP has come to the rebel Congress leader. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, former Congress leader who joined the BJP in 2016, has given Pilot a word of advice asking him to immediately join the BJP in the national interest.

Calling the tussle in the Rajasthan Government 'another example of Rahul Gandhi's arrogance and lack of leadership', the former Congress leader who has also served as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee urged Pilot to join the saffron party.

Another recognized Congress leader insulted.Sachin shud immediately join BJP in National interest.Another example of Rahul Gandhi's arrogance and lack of leadership@Sachin Pilot@ANI — Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi MP Prayagraj (@RitaBJoshi) July 14, 2020

Sachin Pilot sacked; issues first response

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Congress party sacked Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, as well as the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), taking disciplinary action against its long-time leader following his failure to attend the second CLP meeting in Jaipur. Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet, after they decided to stay back with Pilot and give the CLP meet a miss, which was seen as Congress' last-ditch attempt to mend fences with the miffed leader and his faction.

Issuing his first response to Gehlot's decision, Pilot tweeted that the truth can be disturbed but not defeated. Meanwhile, in a cryptic tweet, Senior Vice President of the RPCC Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur slammed the Gehlot-led Congress government saying that they were asking them to 'express their desires', after 'cutting their tongues.'

