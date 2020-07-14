Sachin Pilot Changes Twitter Bio After Being Sacked As Dy CM, Scraps Former Designations

Moments after the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan sacked Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, the young politician seems to have accepted the decision as he has modified his Twitter bio. Pilot has scrapped his former designations of the Deputy CM and President of Rajasthan Congress.

Pilot's changed Twitter bio now reads, "MLA from Tonk | Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate Affairs, GoI | Commissioned officer Territorial Army"

Announcing the decision after the second Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday which the former Deputy CM skipped, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced that Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP is conspiring to bring down the Congress government in the state and said that he has warned his partymen to 'not fall for BJP's trap.' Gehlot said that the decision to sack Sachin Pilot was made after holding a long discussion with the party and claimed that the young leader had no stake or power and that BJP was acting behind the scene.

Pilot issues first response

Issuing his first response to Gehlot's decision, Pilot tweeted that the truth can be disturbed but not defeated. Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet. Meanwhile, in a cryptic tweet, Senior Vice President of the RPCC Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur slammed the Gehlot-led Congress government saying that they were asking them to 'express their desires', after 'cutting their tongues.'

