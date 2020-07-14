Sachin Pilot Challenges Congress' 'truth' After Being Sacked As Rajasthan's Deputy CM

After the Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and the party's state unit chief, the leader has finally issued a response. In a tweet in Hindi, Sachin Pilot said that truth can be disturbed, not defeated.

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

Congress appoints new PCC chief

Senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held in Jaipur amid a tussle for power between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Surjewala said Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Surjewala said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. "Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur and Mishra has accepted Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers. https://t.co/FGppoHMV5c — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP is conspiring to bring down the Congress government in the state and said that he has warned his partymen to "not fall for BJP's trap". Gehlot said that the decision to sack Sachin Pilot was made after holding a long discussion with the party and claimed that the young leader had no stake or power and that BJP was acting behind the scene.

Priyanka meets party chief Sonia Gandhi

Further, the Rajasthan CM claimed that Pilo's faction surrendered in front of the BJP and thus the 'unhappy' Congress party decided to sack him. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has reached 10, Janpath to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi

Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi reaches 10, Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/tf2EJJCwzb — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

