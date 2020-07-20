Rajasthan SOG Serves Notice To Union Min Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; May Seek Audio Sample

Amid the political crisis brewing in the state, the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) on Monday sent a notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the audio-tape scandal. According to sources, the notice has been served to the Union Minister asking him to give his statement regarding the investigation of the leaked audio tapes which also allegedly feature his voice. In addition to this, sources reveal that Shekhawat may be asked to give an audio sample as well.

'The audio does not have my voice'

Shekhawat had earlier refuted all allegations, saying, "I am ready to face any investigation. The audio doesn't have my voice and that is a fake audio." The Minister also said that he does not know about any Sanjay Jain whose name has also been mentioned in the audiotape.

Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday said that the party is planning to file a case against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in poaching MLAs to topple Rajasthan government. "I have complained to Special Operations Group (SOG) seeking an investigation, registration of case and appropriate action," Joshi said while speaking to ANI.

Congress presents 'leaked tapes' in court

On Saturday, the Rajasthan SOG produced the audio clip which allegedly features businessman Sanjay Jain talking to MLAs about money transactions in a sessions court in Jaipur. The court has now ordered Jain to a four-day remand of the Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajasthan Police. Moreover, sources state that accused BJP leaders - Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani refused to give their voice samples for further investigation.

The state's SOG has filed an FIR- naming rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain. Meanwhile, after BJP demanded a CBI probe into the issue, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state.

The audiotape scandal came to the fore after Randeep Singh Surjewala read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP.

