Rajasthan SOG Hunt For Sachin Pilot's Rebel MLAs In Haryana After Failing To Probe MLA

While Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot meets his supporting MLAs at Jaipur's Fairmont hotel, Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), on Sunday, is hunting for the 18 MLAs supporting former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot in Palwal area of Haryana, report sources. The eight-member team headed by SP CID (Crime branch) Vikas Sharma had been formed to probe into the 'leaked tapes' between Congress MLAs and BJP leaders. The SOG team had visited ITC Grand Bharat hotel in Haryana's Manesar on Friday, to issue a notice suspended Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal, but returned empty-handed after not being able to verify Lal's whereabouts in the hotel.

Gehlot, who visited Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said that it was a customary visit, but sources report that it was a part of a new strategy to pressurise the MLAs in the Sachin Pilot camp. Sources said that Ashok Gehlot is now planning to call an Assembly session so that he can order the MLAs to attend the session by issuing the whip. If the MLAs, especially in the Pilot camp defy it, they can lose their membership and in such a situation, Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority.

Congress presents 'leaked tapes' in court

On Saturday, the Rajasthan SOG produced the audio clip which allegedly features businessman Sanjay Jain talking to MLAs about money transactions in a sessions court in Jaipur. The court has now ordered Jain to a four-day remand of the Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajasthan Police. Moreover, sources state that accused BJP leaders - Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani refused to give their voice samples for further investigation. The state's SOG has filed an FIR- naming rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain. After BJP demanded a CBI probe into the issue, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state.

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. While Pilot maintained that the will not be joining BJP, the Congress has sacked him as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers, issuing all 19 MLAs disqualification notice by Speaker. Pilot has challenged this in Rajasthan High Court and it has been stayed till Tuesday, while the hearing is scheduled on Monday. After formally receiving the support of 2 BTP MLAs, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called upon Governor Kalraj Mishra to submit a list of MLAs supporting his government.

