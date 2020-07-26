Priyanka Gandhi Lashes Out At BJP For 'upsetting Elected Govt' Amid Rajasthan Crisis

Joining Congress' nationwide online campaign against BJP, the party's General Secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday, lashed out at the BJP for allegedly upsetting democratically elected governments. She said that amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leadership working for social welfare was necessary. After the Governor questioning the need for convening the Assembly session in Rajasthan, Congress has decided to stage a nationwide online protest condemning the BJP's alleged 'horse-trading'.

Priyanka Gandhi joins 'Speak Up Democracy campaign'

संकट के समय नेतृत्व की पहचान होती है। कोरोना के राष्ट्रीय संकट में देश को जनहित में काम करने वाले नेतृत्व की जरूरत है।



मगर केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने जनता द्वारा चुनी गई सरकारों को गिराने की कोशिश कर अपनी मंशा और अपना चरित्र साफ कर दिया है।



जनता जवाब देगी। #SpeakUpForDemocracy — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 26, 2020

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted a revised proposal to the Governor on convening the assembly session from July 31. Sources said that a floor test is not part of the proposal, just a display of strength. While Coronavirus has been mentioned as the main agenda for the session, Gehlot had warned that Congress MLAs will protest outside PM residence if needed.

Gehlot and his MLAs had 'gheraoed' Raj Bhawan for 4-5 hours on Friday refusing to vacate till Governor Kalraj Mishra allows to call an Assembly session. Mishra has maintained that he cannot permit calling an Assembly session yet as the matter is sub judicial and is mulling legal options. After being assured by the governor that 'constitution will be followed', they returned back to Fairmont Hotel.

Rajasthan's legal battle

On Friday, Rajasthan High Court has said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. The High Court has stayed the disqualification notice issued to Pilot & his 18 MLAs till Monday when the SC will hear the Speaker's plea challenging the stay. Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs have filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court stating no order should be passed by the Supreme Court without hearing the Pilot camp.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 104 MLAs' support, the Congress also issued disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly.

