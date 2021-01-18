Rajini Makkal Mandram Responds As Members Join DMK: 'They Will Always Be Rajinikanth Fans'

In its first response after three district secretaries of Rajnikanth's Rajini Makkal Mandram joined the DMK, it has said that no matter wherever they go, they will always be identified and welcomed as "Rajini fans." The three district secretaries - A Joseph Stalin, K Senthil Selvanand, and R Ganesan along with three more functionaries, joined DMK in the presence of party president MK Stalin. On Monday, Rajinikanth's Mandram has responded to the development.

In a statement, it said that members of Rajini Makkal Mandram can go and join whichever party they want after they have officially quit the forum. It goes on to state that they will always be welcomed as the fans of Superstar Rajinikanth. "They shouldn't forget they will always be Rajini fans, even if they join other parties," it read. Meanwhile, the leaders were welcomed in DMK by party deputy general secretary A Raja, organizing secretary R S Bharati and other senior leaders.

Rajinikanth's political plunge

Rajinikanth on December 29 took to Twitter and announced that he will not start his political party, due to his health condition. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion and was discharged after two days. The actor said that he will do whatever he can for the public and apologised to his supporters. This came just ahead of his December 31 announcement about a new party that would contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

Soon after his exit, Tamilaruvi Manian, who was supervisor of the party's formation, said that he has given up politics for good. However, he made a U-turn soon and said that he has 'reconsidered' his decision to leave politics at the behest of his followers and had decided to take the plunge again. While Arjunamurthy who was announced as Rajini's party's chief coordinator said that he will stick by Thalaivar's' side despite the megastar announcing his decision to pull out.

In his three-page letter, Rajinikanth wrote, "I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfil. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. I want to thank Murthy for quitting a famous national party to join my cause. He is a pillar of great support and strength.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's peer and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief- Kamal Haasan has said that though he was disappointed with Rajinikanth's decision, the latter's health was of utmost importance. While Haasan said that he will meet the 70-year-old Rajinikanth and seek support as a friend, AIADMK has also said that Rajini will support the ruling party in the upcoming polls.

