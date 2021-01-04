Rajinikanth Fan Club Instructs His Followers To Skip Event Protesting His Political Exit

In a strict warning to all Rajinikanth fans, his official Fan club - Rajini Makkal Mandram on Monday, issued a diktat instructing his followers to not participate in a protest at Valluvar Thottam on January 10. The protest, allegedly organised by a section of Rajini fans, was protesting against the Superstar's political decision - presumably to not launch a party. His fan club has stated that any member of the Rajini Makkal Mandram found participating in the protest will face strict action.

Concluding his stint with politics for now, superstar Rajinikanth on December 29, took to Twitter to announce that he will not be starting his political party, in light of his recent health condition. Two days after being discharged from the hospital - where he was treated for blood pressure fluctuation - the actor said that he will 'do whatever I can for the public. But I apologise, I cannot start a party'. Rajinikanth was admitted to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital after severe blood pressure fluctuation and has been advised a week's bed rest by doctors.

In his three-page letter, the Superstar wrote, "I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfill. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. I want to thank Murthy for quitting a famous national party to join my cause. He is a pillar of great support and strength.” He was scheduled to announce his party's name on December 31 after naming Arjunamurthy as his soon-to-be-launched party's chief coordinator, while Tamilaruvi Manian was made supervisor of the party's formation.

Soon after his exit, Manian too said he has given up politics for good, while Arjunamurthy said that he will stick by Thalaivar's' side despite the megastar announcing his decision to pull out. Arjunamurthy, who was the former head of TN BJP's intellectual wing, took the road not tread and refused to desert Rajinikanth, hailing Rajinikanth as a 'good leader and a great man' and aid him in serving the public. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's peer and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief- Kamal Haasan has said that though he was disappointed with Rajinikanth's decision, the latter's health was of utmost importance. Stating that he will meet the 70-year-old Rajinikanth after completing his Chennai leg of his poll campaign, the 'Vishwaroopam' star said that he will inform his fans about Rajini after their meeting. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in April-May 2021.

