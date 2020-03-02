'Ready To Play Role In Restoring Peace & Order': Rajinikanth After Meeting Muslim Clerics

After facing a huge backlash over his comments on CAA-NPR-NRC in the last few occasions, Superstar Rajinikanth was criticised by many political parties and religious heads for supporting the CAA and NPR and taking a pro-government stance. Backing CAA, Rajinikanth has said that India should not worry as the law is just providing citizenship to persecuted minorities.

"CAA is just giving citizenship for the people who are persecuted in other countries and minorities in India need not worry, NPR is a regular census exercise while NRC is not even been implemented, some political groups are trying to take advantage with it and instigating protests", Rajinikanth had said.

The superstar also said that he will be the first person to stand and protest if Muslims are affected because of the act.

Meeting with Jamat-ul-Ulema organisation

Rajinikanth met members of Jamat-ul-Ulema organisation on Sunday. The meeting between Rajinikanth and Muslim group took place after Rajinikanth expressed his willingness to meet the members of the organisation to discuss about CAA, NRC and NPR.

The Jamat had issued a strong statement after Rajinikanth backed CAA, NRC, and NPR recently. Political parties and Muslim organisations have opposed Rajinikanth's statement that Muslim clerics are instigating the protests. After meeting the superstar for more than a hour, Kaja Moinuddin, the president of Jamat-ul-ulama said that they explained Rajinikanth the difficulties faced by the Muslim.

"We explained what are the difficulties faced by Muslims due to CAA. Mr. Rajinikanth understands our stand and assure that to maintain peace among people(protesters) as much as possible from his side will try to solve the issue. Earlier we condemn his statement and issued a notice and after that Rajinikanth wants to meet us. That time he was in the shoot and now we meet him and explained our struggles," said Moinuddin

'Ready to play a role in restoring peace and order in the country'

After the meeting, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter and said that he is ready to play a role in restoring peace and order in the country.

"I am happy that I met the representatives of Jamat-Ul-Ulama and heard their views and discussed the issue with them. I completely agree with their views, that love and unity should be the basis for every country. In whatever limited capacity, I am ready to play a role in restoring peace and order in the country." tweeted Rajinikanth, who also has political aspirations to contest in the 2021 assembly elections in Tamilnadu.

Moreover, these Ulemas who met Rajinikanth don't have any connections with the ongoing protests across the state as they don't belong to any political parties or affiliated groups.

