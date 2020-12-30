Now, Rajinikanth's Political Aide Tamiaruvi Manian Quits Politics; Vows To Never Return

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian announced his retirement from politics on Wednesday, just a day after the megastar pulled out from entering active politics citing health concerns. Tamilaruvi Manian announced his decision to quit politics and vowed to 'never step back into the political arena until death embraces him'. Rajinikanth's aide expressed his wish to abstain from the political arena that did not differentiate between 'gems and pebbles' and where his honesty, purity and morals were not praised.

READ | Rajinikanth Most Welcome To Join BJP If Ideologies Match: Khushboo Sundar's First Response

Rajinikanth's aide quits politics

Writing a letter announcing his decision to quit politics, Tamilaruvi Manian claimed that the current political world had become a haven for people pursuing vested interests and that he had never 'lived outside virtue'. Further, the former Rajinikanth aide wished for an alternate political system based on the welfare of the people of the state allowing them to flourish, vowing to not return to politics until his death. Manian, a leader of the Gandhi Makkalk Iyakkam, said that he had started out his career as a politician under Kamaraj and said that he had wished for Tamil Nadu to witness Kamaraj-like rule yet again.

"During my college years, I started my political career at the feet of Kamaraj. For more than fifty years my political career has been impeccable. The political arena has become a haven for dirty survivalists seeking self-interest in the name of caste, religion, race and language. There is no value to honesty, truth and morality here. I have never lived outside of virtue. Never handcuffed anyone under any circumstances. Even today my life is going on in a normal rental house. A superior alternative politics based on the welfare of the people should flourish in this soil; The only crime I committed was continuing to try to realize my dream of seeing Kamaraj rule in Tamil Nadu again." "I no longer have anything to achieve in a political world that does not discriminate between gems and pebbles. It is prudent for me to abstain completely from the political arena where my honesty, purity and morals are not praised. I receive the answer at the feet of the friends of the Gandhian People's Movement who joined hands with me for the benefit of society without considering any exchange. I will never step back into politics until the last day when death embraces me", Tamilaruvi Manian wrote in a letter announcing his decision to quit politics.

READ | Rajinikanth Makes Dramatic Pullback; Won't Launch Political Party, Won't Contest Elections

READ | 'AIADMK Will Get Rajinikanth's Support Even If He Doesn't Join Politics': TN Minister

Superstar Rajinikanth took his fans by surprise after he announced his decision to not take the political plunge on Tuesday citing health concerns. The Kollywood megastar was scheduled to announce the launch of his party on December 31 and his party on January subsequently; however, he withdrew from the political race months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Rajinikanth indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now. "Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement," the 70-year-old actor said.

Two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth on Sunday was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19, as mentioned in his letter.

READ | Karti Chidambaram Reacts To Rajinikanth's U-turn, Questions Future Of Film Star's Aides