Now, Congress' Chidambaram Courts Rajinikanth; Wants To 'work In Harmony In 2021 & 2024'

Senior Congress neta P Chidambaram expressed his desire to 'work in harmony' with Rajinikanth and revealed that he was looking forward to doing so in the years 2021 and 2024 following the Kollywood megastar's decision to withdraw his entry into politics. Rajinikanth took his fans and the people of Tamil Nadu by surprise by deciding not to take the political plunge ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, citing health concerns. Many Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram's son Karti, had accused Rajinikanth of being BJP's B-team as soon as the Kollywood star had announced his intention to formally launch his political party on December 3.

However, the senior Congress leader seems to have adopted a different approach towards Rajinikanth now. Taking to Twitter, P Chidambaram expressed his desire to work closely with Rajinikanth in the future, especially in the years 2021 and 2024. Both 2021 and 2024 are significant years in terms of electoral politics as Rajinikanth's support for any party can sway voters to their side, considering the impact of the Kollywood superstar on the people of Tamil Nadu - as pointed out by RSS ideologue Gurumurthy shortly after Rajinikanth announced his decision to not enter politics.

"I look forward to 2021 and then in 2024. Among them is my political desire to work in harmony with Mr. Rajinikanth, may they live in good health for a century!", P Chidambaram wrote on Twitter.

Other Congress leaders resorted to making fun of Rajinikanth following the U-turn on his political entry. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi joked that only Rajinikanth could quit politics without entering the field. Meanwhile, Karti Chidambaram reacted to Rajinikanth's announcement on Twitter, writing 'okay, noted'. While the ruling AIADMK maintains that Rajinikanth's entry or exit from the political scenario will not hinder their popularity in the state, they also have expressed their desire to get the Kollywood superstar's support. Kamal Haasan has also confidently maintained that 'his Rajini' would support him.

Rajinikanth to not enter politics, again

The Kollywood megastar was scheduled to announce the launch of his party on December 31 and his party on January subsequently; however, he withdrew from the political race months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Rajinikanth indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now. "Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement," the 70-year-old actor said.

Two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth on Sunday was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19, as mentioned in his letter.

