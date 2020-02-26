Rajinikanth Condemns Delhi Violence, Says 'riots Should Be Dealt With Iron Fist'

As violence in Delhi has claimed 22 lives, Rajinikanth on Wednesday condemned the attack and said that it is the failure of the intelligence and the home ministry. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that amid the visit of US President Donald Trump, such a situation and violence do not portray a correct image. When asked about CAA and protest, he said that CAA will not be revoked because it was passed by both houses. He added that protests can happen peacefully.

Rajinikanth said: "I don't think it will be revoked. NPR and NRC have not been formulated yet. It is an intelligence failure and hence home ministry also failed. If violence breaks out during peaceful protests, it should be dealt with iron hands. People including senior journalists are trying to paint me as a BJP person, but I speak what I think is right.

/'Once again I tell you if Muslims are affected by the CAA then I will stand against this. One person might give hate speech but this does not mean all are the same. We can't defame anyone. There are forces I don't want to name them, they are trying to instigate protesters into violence and that should be controlled," he added.

Delhi Violence: 22 killed,189 Injured; Here are the places where clashes took place

Delhi violence

As the Jaffrabad protest began, violence erupted on Sunday evening as pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups clashed in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, which is 1.3 km from Jaffrabad metro station. As per reports, both the groups resorted to stone-pelting. Videos and reports from the ground show groups hurling stones at each other, despite the presence of Delhi Police. The situation on Sunday, February 23 deteriorated even as Delhi Police fired tear gas shells and later lathi-charged. Subsequently, clashes broke out in Babarpur, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar, and Chand Bagh. Vehicles, shops were gutted, people were beaten and homes were burnt.

Amid stone pelting, BJP MP Kapil Mishra posted a video on Twitter, in which standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave him an ultimatum of three days to clear both locations, adding 'after Trump leaves, we will have to take to the streets'. Mishra along with other men gathered in Maujpur, in support of CAA. Posting instigating tweet as he was in Maujpur, the BJP MP said that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women were protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh.

PM Modi appeals to Delhi's people to maintain peace; reviews situation amid violence

On Monday, clashes continued. As per reports, journalists and media were also attacked. Stone pelting began again in Babarpur and other areas. Clashes also took place in Karawal Nagar, Sherpur Chowk, Kardampuri and Gokulpuri. Buses, vehicles, petrol pump were set afire and houses were vandalised. Reporters from the location said that the protest had taken a communal turn, with mob attacking even cops. While head constable Ratan Lal succumbed to injuries, two others also lost lives and the DCP was injured.

On Wednesday, two days after violence erupted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and said that he has reviewed the current situation. Meanwhile, Congress party held a meeting on and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll rose to 22 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, identified as Ankit Sharma (26) was found dead in the Chand Bagh area. Calling the situation in the national capital as "unfortunate", the Supreme Court (SC) refused to entertain pleas on them. However, the Delhi High Court, said it 'won't let another 1984' happen in India while hearing the plea seeking safe passage for injured victims. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced 1 crore compensation for the deceased Delhi Police constable.

Prashant Kishor urges PM to sack Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik amid violence