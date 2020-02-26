Delhi Violence: 22 Killed,189 Injured; Here Are The Places Where Clashes Took Place

Violence in the national capital has so far claimed 22 lives and has left around 190 people injured, as per official figures on Wednesday evening. The violence took place amid the United States President Donald Trump's maiden India visit, and as it continued till Wednesday, the Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." The Supreme Court (SC) also called the Delhi violence "unfortunate", however, it refused to entertain pleas on them. The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Delhi took to Twitter and has urged people to maintain calm and peace. Earlier, CM Arvind Kejriwal also held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited several places and has reached the Home Ministry to meet Shah.

Jaffrabad protest

On Saturday night, around 1000 people, mostly women gathered near northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The crowd consisting of mostly women chanted "Aazadi slogans" and said they would not move till the government revokes CAA. The protesters gathered after a call of a nationwide bandh was given by Bhim Army. As per reports, protesting women blocked road No. 66 that connected Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Delhi Police intervened and senior officers asked protesters to vacate the area.

How did the clashes begin?

As the Jaffrabad protest began, violence erupted on Sunday evening as pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups clashed in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, which is 1.3 km from Jaffrabad metro station. As per reports, both the groups resorted to stone-pelting. Videos and reports from the ground show groups hurling stones at each other, despite the presence of Delhi Police. The situation on Sunday, February 23 deteriorated even as Delhi Police fired tear gas shells and later lathi-charged. Subsequently, clashes broke out in Babarpur, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar, and Chand Bagh. Vehicles, shops were gutted, people were beaten and homes were burnt.

Amid stone pelting, BJP MP Kapil Mishra posted a video on Twitter, in which standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave him an ultimatum of three days to clear both locations, adding 'after Trump leaves, we will have to take to the streets'. Mishra along with other men gathered in Maujpur, in support of CAA. Posting instigating tweet as he was in Maujpur, the BJP MP said that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women were protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh.

Clashes continued on Tuesday

On Monday, clashes continued. As per reports, journalists and media were also attacked. Stone pelting began again in Babarpur and other areas. Clashes also took place in Karawal Nagar, Sherpur Chowk, Kardampuri and Gokulpuri. Buses, vehicles, petrol pump were set afire and houses were vandalised. Reporters from the location said that the protest had taken a communal turn, with mob attacking even cops. While head constable Ratan Lal succumbed to injuries, two others also lost lives and the DCP was injured.

Political reactions came in on Tuesday

More than 12 hours after violence erupted, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on February 24 that he has urged the L-G and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order situation. Delhi's LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure that law and order in North East Delhi. Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia also tweeted urging people to maintain peace. Delhi's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and MP from northeast Delhi also took to Twitter urging people to stay away from rumours and maintain peace. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah did not issue any statement.

Later in the evening on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah met Delhi CM and review the situation. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). On Tuesday night, as per sources, Police were given a free hand and an order of shoot at sight was given. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation.

Developments on Wednesday

On Wednesday, two days after violence erupted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and said that he has reviewed the current situation. Meanwhile, Congress party held a meeting on and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll rose to 22 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, identified as Ankit Sharma (26) was found dead in the Chand Bagh area. Calling the situation in the national capital as "unfortunate", the Supreme Court (SC) refused to entertain pleas on them. However, the Delhi High Court, said it 'won't let another 1984' happen in India while hearing the plea seeking safe passage for injured victims. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced 1 crore compensation for the deceased Delhi Police constable.

