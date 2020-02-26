Prashant Kishor Urges PM To Sack Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Amid Violence

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to inform that he has taken a review of the current situation in Delhi amid violence, former JDU leader and AAP's poll strategist Prashant Kishor has asked him to sack of Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik. He has urged the Prime Minister to sack Patnaik for his "incompetence" and "criminal negligence". The death toll is Delhi has risen up to 20 on Wednesday.

Sir, at the very least please #SackCPDelhi for his incompetence and criminal negligence. #delhivoilence https://t.co/zPi0jjEpso — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 26, 2020

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot and tried to contain it. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and reviewed the current situation.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. On Wednesday, Congress held a meeting on the situation in Delhi and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the arrest of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) called the Delhi violence "unfortunate", however, it refused to entertain pleas on them. The Delhi High Court said it won't let another 1984 happen in India under its watch while hearing a petition concerning the riots in the national capital.

