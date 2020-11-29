Rajinikanth To Hold Key Meeting With RMM Cadre; May End Suspense Over Political Move

As electoral politics heat up in Tamil Nadu in the wake of the upcoming 2021 Assembly polls, superstar Rajinikanth has now called a meeting of the office-bearers of his outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram on Sunday, giving rise to speculations of an announcement regarding his entry into active politics. The Kollywood actor's leap into politics is long-awaited and all eyes are now on Rajinikanth, who is expected to enter the fray in the upcoming Assembly elections. Rajinikanth's meeting with the RMM district bearers is scheduled to be convened on Sunday at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. As per reports, the outfit's cadre believes Rajinikanth will put out a clear statement.

Earlier on October 29, Rajinikanth confirmed allegedly leaked reports of his ill-health to be true although the statement wasn't his and that he would decide his next political step after holding talks with RMM cadre. With less than seven months to go for the polls and other major political players pitching up their campaign, Rajinikanth is expected to make a decision soon. Reports of a possible meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and the Superstar did rounds, however, no such meeting happened. Instead, RSS ideologue and Thuglak Editor S Gurumurthy - a figure close to Rajinikanth - met the Union Home Minister, suggesting that the Superstar could have featured in the former's talk with HM Shah.

Earlier this year, a 'leaked' statement claimed that the Superstar's entry into politics will be delayed further due to the coronavirus pandemic-led crisis in the state. Citing health to be the main reason, the idea of conducting ground-work campaigning would pose risk to the 70-year old actor as well as his fans, it read. The statement also said, if the situation does improve for the better, most likely the actor will decide on the plan of action for the party December-onwards.

Rajinikanth could very well be the wild card entry into Tamil Nadu's electoral politics & it comes at a significant time when the incumbent AIADMK-BJP alliance, DMK-Congress-Left front and fellow Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan have already sounded the poll bugle and have begun campaigning. Last year, Rajinikanth revealed he would induct youngsters in his party, abolish unnecessary party positions & ruled out the possibility of him becoming the CM. Rajinikanth's warm relations with the central leadership of the BJP is also something that cannot be overlooked & their alliance partner AIADMK will sure look to cash-in on the Superstar's fame to retain power in the state.

Rajinikanth's entry into politics

In 2017, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, at a time when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. However, he did not contest the Lok Sabha polls last year. While Kamal Hassan launched his party Makkal Nidhi Maiyyam, Rajinikanth has not announced a party, instead reiterated that he will work for people of Tamil Nadu. He had, last year, launched his own website 'rajinimandram.org' and a party logo. In a video message to his fans, the superstar had appealed to them to register to the website and help him develop Tamil Nadu. There are also reports that suggest that Rajnikanth was in talks with Hassan.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and lost the assembly polls in 2016 as well. Roping in poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for the upcoming elections, Stalin-led DMK hopes to return to power in the state. Meanwhile, the relation between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra.

