Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Mulls Action Against MPs Who Created Chaos In House

Condemning the Opposition MPs ruckus over the Farm Bills in the Rajya Sabha, Vice President and House Chairman on Sunday is mulling to take disciplinary action against the unruly MPs. A high-level meeting is currently underway at Naidu's residence with RS Dy Chairman Harivansh, Union Min Piyush Goyal & Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi present in the meeting. 12 Opposition parties have already submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chair Harivansh Narayan Singh for passing two the Farm Bills via voice vote. The bills - Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 introduced earlier in the day, was passed amid chaos.

RS chairman mulling action against MPs

Lashing out at the Opposition, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav said, "They should apologise for their misconduct in the House. It is a shameful act." Similarly, senior Congress MP Ahmed Patel said that while the way the bill was brought in is unacceptable, the attitude towards the Chair was 'not good'. He added that the way the bill is passed is undemocratic and its a death of democracy- 'what happened inside parliament'.

12 Opposition parties move no-confidence against Dy. Chair after RS passes 2 Farm bills

Oppositions protest in Rajya Sabha

While opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. He then marched up to the well of the house and tore the rule book and ripped the mic off the house Chair. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajeev Satav stormed the well and stood on the table in front of the Chair and raised slogans against the Bills. The Rajya Sabha TV feed was temporarily cut off amid the chaos.

Congress MPs were outraged when YSRCP MP VV Reddy backed the bill and said that there was no reason for Congress to oppose the bills, adding that Congress is a party of 'Dalals' (middlemen). Congress MP Anand Sharma demanded an apology from Reddy over his statement on Congress, to which the speaker Venkaiah Naidu said Reddy's statement will not go on record. Several MPs moved resolutions for sending the two bills to a select committee of the House for consideration before they are taken up for passage but were rejected.

Derek O'Brien tears rule-book and yanks RS chair's mic; Congress in 'party of dalals' row

Gogoi suspended in the Budget session

Similar chaos was witnessed in the et session over the Delhi riots which led to the suspension of seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs. The seven MPs include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan, Gurjit Aujla after they stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence. They had sought resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Gogoi had said that inspite of his suspension, he wished the debate on the Delhi riots continues.

Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as party's Dy Leader of Lok Sabha after stormy CWC meet