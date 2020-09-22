Rajya Sabha Dy Chair Harivansh To Observe 24-hour Fast; PM Modi Says 'read His Letter'

The Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Singh, has declared that he will observe a 24-hour fast to protest against the aggressive behaviour of the members of the opposition party amid the passing of the Farm Bills. Writing to the President, Harivansh Singh said that he has been in 'mental agony' since the chaos in Rajya Sabha session and has not been able to sleep for the past 2 days due to the stress. He also said that he hopes to make the opposition party members realise their mistake by fasting for a day.

PM Modi took to Twitter to appreciate the step taken by Harivansh Singh and hailed him for his letter and said that it has renewed people's faith in democracy

"I have read the letter written to the President by Harivansh ji. Each word of the letter has instilled new strength in our faith in democracy. This letter inspiring and praiseworthy. There is truth in it. I strongly suggest that all citizens read it."

माननीय राष्ट्रपति जी को माननीय हरिवंश जी ने जो पत्र लिखा, उसे मैंने पढ़ा। पत्र के एक-एक शब्द ने लोकतंत्र के प्रति हमारी आस्था को नया विश्वास दिया है। यह पत्र प्रेरक भी है और प्रशंसनीय भी। इसमें सच्चाई भी है और संवेदनाएं भी। मेरा आग्रह है, सभी देशवासी इसे जरूर पढ़ें। pic.twitter.com/K9uLy53xIB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman observe a 24-hour fast

Writing to the President, Harivansh Singh recounted the ruckus created by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 and said that their behaviour has harmed the sanctity and reputation of the house and chair. He informed the President that he will be observing a 24-hour fast in an attempt to awaken the moral compass of the people who mistreated him and inspire 'self-purification'. He further added that his fast will not come in the way of his work.

Read | Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Brings Tea & Snacks; Sits With Protesting Suspended MPs

"The son of Bihar, National Poet Dinkar was a two-time member of the Rajya Sabha. Tomorrow, September 23 is his birth anniversary. From September 22 till September 23 morning I will keep a 24-hour fast. It should not affect the House's proceedings, therefore, even during the fast, I will take part in the work as usual," read the letter.

Read | Shocking Rajya Sabha Video Of Sanjay Singh Grabbing marshal By Throat In crowded House Out

He also went on to call the unruly behaviour 'an attempt to threaten the person in the chair'. Talking about the chaos, he said that the members indulged in violent behaviour and chanted unparliamentary slogans over the passage of the farm bills. Speaking about his humble origins the Rajya Sabha Deputy said that people like him will come and go but the 'temple of democracy' the Parliament will always be a source of hope and inspiration for the citizens.

Read | Suspended MPs Respond After Dy Chair Harivansh's Chai-snacks Gesture; Raise 'Bihar' Link

"The members of the Upper House indulged in violent activities in the name of democracy. They attempted to threaten the person on the Chair. Every rule, system of the Upper House was flouted. The members of the Parliament tore apart the rule book, threw it on me," Harivansh Singh's letter read.

Rajya Sabha MPs' Misconduct

Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Ripun Bora, Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain - were suspended for a week following their misconduct in the Parliament. In a stricter action, their suspension was extended for the remainder of the monsoon session. The MPs staged a protest against the suspension and the farm bills. They spent the night in the lawn of the Parliament in front of the Gandhi statue. On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh brought tea prepared in his home for the protesting MPs, a move that was hailed by PM Modi.

Read | Derek O'Brien Physically Heckles Rajya Sabha Chair; Rips Rulebook As Farm Bills Get Passed

To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

The eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday for creating a ruckus in Rajya Sabha while opposing the passage of two farm bills. Several videos of the 'misconduct' show the MP's throwing the rule book towards the Deputy Chairman while others hurl papers. Derek O'Brien from TMC can be seen trying to rip the rule book in from the of Harivansh Singh's face. He also ripped off the mic that was mounted in front of the chair. AAP's Sanjay Singh was spotted manhandling the marshall by grabbing his neck as he tried to stop Singh from entering the well.

Read | PM Modi Hails RS Dy Chair Harivansh's Tea-diplomacy With Protesting MPs; Cites Bihar Ethos

Read | BJP Warns RJD-Cong: 'Bihar Will Be Told About Your Insult To Dy Chairman Harivansh'