BSP Chief Mayawati Reacts To Rajya Sabha Chaos; Calls It 'contempt Of Democracy'

BSP chief Mayawati took to Twitter on Wednesday to express her displeasure over the mayhem that broke out in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 over the passage of the Farm Bills. In a tweet in Hindi, she expressed her annoyance with the members of the Parliament for 'damaging the sanctity of the house'. She went on to say the conduct of the MPs was extremely embarrassing.

"Although Parliament is called the temple of democracy, it's dignity and integrity has been compromised again and again. The behaviour displayed by the Opposition in the Parliament was extremely shameful and contempt of the House, Constitution and democracy. Very sad!," read Mayawati's tweet.

वैसे तो संसद लोकतंत्र का मन्दिर ही कहलाता है फिर भी इसकी मर्यादा अनेकों बार तार-तार हुई है। वर्तमान संसद सत्र के दौरान भी सदन में सरकार की कार्यशैली व विपक्ष का जो व्यवहार देखने को मिला है वह संसद की मर्यादा, संविधान की गरिमा व लोकतंत्र को शर्मसार करने वाला है। अति-दुःखद। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 23, 2020

BSP against Farm Bills

Mayawati's reaction came soon after 8 MPs were suspended from the Parliament for the ruckus as well as for their 'misconduct' during the passage of two Farm Bills. Earlier the BSP chief took a stand against the Farm Bills and claimed that the Centre failed to focus on the needs of the farmers in the country. Mayawati took to Twitter on September 18 to share her stance on the ordinances which were related to 'reforms' in the agriculture marketing. The BSP chief added that Lok Sabha passed the ordinances while the farmers were still unsure about it and had left them in doubt.

संसद में किसानों से जुड़े दो बिल, उनकी सभी शंकाओं को दूर किये बिना ही, कल पास कर दिये गये हैं। उससे बी.एस.पी. कतई भी सहमत नहीं है। पूरे देश का किसान क्या चाहता है? इस ओर केन्द्र सरकार जरूर ध्यान दे तो यह बेहतर होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 18, 2020

Rajya Sabha MPs' Misconduct

Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Ripun Bora, Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain - were suspended for a week following their misconduct in the Parliament. In a stricter action, their suspension was extended for the remainder of the monsoon session. The MPs staged a protest against the suspension and the farm bills. They spent the night in the lawn of the Parliament in front of the Gandhi statue. On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh brought tea prepared in his home for the protesting MPs, a move that was hailed by PM Modi, following which Harivansh undertook a 36 hour fast over what he had suffered in the chaos.

The eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday for creating a ruckus in Rajya Sabha while opposing the passage of two farm bills. Several videos of the 'misconduct' show the MP's throwing the rule book towards the Deputy Chairman while others hurl papers. Derek O'Brien from TMC can be seen trying to rip the rule book in from the of Harivansh Singh's face. He also ripped off the mic that was mounted in front of the chair. AAP's Sanjay Singh was spotted manhandling the marshall by grabbing his neck as he tried to stop Singh from entering the well.

