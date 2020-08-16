BJP's Ram Madhav Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'scared To Face Chinese íntentions' Jibe At PM Modi

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Ladakh stand-off. The Congress leader has been repeatedly levelling allegations against the Prime Minister on the India-China standoff.

This statement from Ram Madhav came after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre was afraid of challenging the intentions of the Chinese Army in Ladakh. Speaking to reporters, Ram Madhav said that even after listening to PM Modi's speech 'if someone is commenting like this then it's time for the nation to decide how many degrees of seriousness it has'.

"PM Modi gave a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort yesterday and lauded the sacrifices by the Indian soldiers. After listening to that, if someone is commenting like this then it's time for the nation to decide how many degrees of seriousness it has," he said.

Madhav was in Patna to attend a programme on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's second death anniversary.

READ: Rahul Gandhi predicts Chinese misadventure in Ladakh, slams Centre over lack of response

READ: China opposes US-Taiwan ties, says 'those who play with fire will get burnt'

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Lack Of Response

On Friday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre was afraid of challenging the intentions of the Chinese Army in Ladakh. Citing purported evidence on the ground, he claimed that China was preparing and positioning itself. According to him, India would pay a "heavy price" owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged lack of courage.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the meeting of Vikram Misri, the Indian envoy to China with a key Communist Party of China leader. He accused the Union government of misleading the opposition on the facts of the faceoff at the Line of Actual Control. Chowdhury backed the Centre to take harsher steps against China.

GOI is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh.



Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself.



PM’s personal lack of courage and the media’s silence will result in India paying a huge price. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2020

READ: China, Nepal should support each other’s core interests: Chinese official

READ: Donald Trump says Hong Kong's market will 'go to hell' under China's control