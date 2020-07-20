Ram Mandir 'Bhoomi Pujan': Shiv Sena Demands Uddhav Thackeray Be Invited As Chief Guest

On Monday, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik wrote to the chief trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, urging for party chief Uddhav Thackeray to be invited as the chief guest for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mentioning that the construction of Ram Mandir was awaited by crores of Hindus, he noted that organizations and political parties that have directly and indirectly strived for its construction were set to be invited for the 'Bhoomi Pujan'. In the letter, he recalled that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had taken a firm stance on the construction of the Ram Mandir from the beginning.

Elaborating on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's pro-Ram Mandir pitch, Sarnaik quoted him as saying, "When are you constructing Ram Mandir? Reveal the date. I do not want credit for the Ram temple construction. I will come for worship as a follower of Ram. The Hindu will not keep quiet on the issue of Ram temple". He observed that the Sena chief had visited Ayodhya both before and after becoming the CM. Moreover, he cited that Shiv Sena was the first political party to announce a Rs.1 crore donation for the construction of the Ram Mandir. The Sena MLA expressed hope that there shall be no politics in this function.

Here is Sarnaik's letter:

Ram Mandir construction

The Prime Minister made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. This move came nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra- the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee.

The PM and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony on August 5. The guest list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former BJP President LK Advani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi. Recently, a controversy erupted in Maharashtra after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar drew a link between the construction of the Ram Mandir and the fight against COVID-19.

