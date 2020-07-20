'Cong Should Stay Away', Says Sanjay Nirupam; Calls Sharad Pawar's Remark Purposeless

Responding to Nationalist Congress Party Supremo Sharad Pawar's jibe on PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam stated that Pawar's question was purposeless. Earlier on July 19, Sharad Pawar commented that the government must decide its priorities while addressing a press conference in Solapur. He took a jibe at PM Modi's attendance at the event saying 'Some feel that building a temple will help in COVID fight'.

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam asserted that Congress should stay away from this controversy, adding that the temple is being built after the decision of the Supreme Court and Congress is not against the construction of the temple.

राममंदिर के भूमिपूजन पर #NCP प्रमुख शरद पवार ने बिना वजह सवाल उठाया है।

उधर मुख्यमंत्री भूमिपूजन समारोह में जाने के लिए कमर कस रहे हैं।

कॉंग्रेस इस विवाद से दूर रहे तो बेहतर होगा।

क्योंकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद मंदिर बन रहा है और कॉंग्रेस मंदिर निर्माण के खिलाफ नहीं है। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena also refrained from targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his upcoming visit to Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the grand Ram Temple. Shiv Sena MP and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Arvind Sawant has said that Lord Ram is a matter of faith for his party and hence they would not indulge in any politics over it.

"Shiv Sena is a leading light of the Ram Mandir movement. (Sena president) Uddhav Thackeray had visited Ayodhya before becoming chief minister and even after taking charge," Sawant said

Sharad Pawar targets PM Modi

Sharad Pawar on Sunday targeted PM Modi over his upcoming visit to Ayodhya. Addressing the press conference in Solapur, Pawar said, "The question here is that they need to decide what needs to be given attention and importance. We feel fighting against Corona is important to resolve the problem of the people facing because of Corona. But some feel that building a temple will help to fight against Corona. But the government needs to pay attention to the economy. Our MPs will raise the issue of the economy."

Pawar's jibe comes after PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony was confirmed. His dig at PM Modi has stoked another controversy, inviting criticisms by BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who lambasted the NCP Supremo by terming his comments as "ridiculous" and demanded an apology from the veteran politician.

