Ram Mandir Trust Secy Claims 'Maha CM Announced 3 Crores', After Recieving Sena's Rs 1 Cr

Rekindling the controversy over Shiv Sena's contribution to Ram Janmabhoomi, the Mandir trust secretary Champat Rai claimed on Monday that they had received Rs 1 crore contribution from Sena, but no name was written on the slip. Moreover, Rai alleged that Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray had announced Rs 3 crores and that they had received the 'first installment from Maharashtra'. Sena had accused VHP of downplaying Sena's contribution to the Mandir struggle after VHP's Nritya Gopal Das said that they had received no money from Sena for temple construction.

VHP: 'Received first installment'

Addressing a press conference, Champat Rai said, "Maharashtra Chief Minister had announced Rs 3 crore and we have received the first installment of 1 crore from Maharashtra so far. We have got a slip with Shiv Sena written on it. But the person's name has not been mentioned". Thackeray had visited Ayodhya on March 8 after completing 100 days as CM and pledged 1 crore towards Mandir construction.

Uddhav Thackeray may not attend Bhumi Pujan

Earlier in the day, Sena MP Sanjay Raut hinted that Thackeray may not have been invited to the upcoming 'Bhoomi Pujan' on August 5 and is unlikely to attend it. Talking to reporters he said, "I think as less people as possible should go there and the ceremony there be held. It is important that the PM is going. The chief minister (Thackeray) can go there anytime". Asked if Thackeray has not been invited for the ceremony, Raut said, Nobody is waiting for the invitation.”

Thackeray's 'e-bhoomi pujan' remark

On 26 July, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Bhoomi Poojan at Ayodhya Ram Temple can be conducted through video-conference in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Both of Thackeray's allies - NCP and Congress have opposed the Bhoomi pujan held on August 5 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Responding to Thackeray's comments, BJP and VHP claimed that a 'Sena has sacrfificed its Hindutva'.

Ram Janmabhoomi pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 175 guests - including important politicians like UP CM Yogi Adityanath and 135 saints and social distancing norms will be followed. BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti are set to attend on video conference. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.